WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Sunday, 3-4 p.m. – Family STEM Activities in Meeting Room AB. The family-friendly event has STEM themed stations where participants will be able to test the latest gadgetry.
- Monday, 6-8 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Knitting & Crocheting Drop-in for adults in the Hive Main Room. There won’t be any formal instruction or specific projects to work on but a volunteer will be on hand to help with questions.
- Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. – ISU Gardening Series in Meeting Room AB. The Master Gardeners from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are back for a five-part gardening series to share what’s new in lawns, landscaping, flower trends, and raising happy urban chickens. March’s Topic: “No Mow May, or May-be Not.” Should I or shouldn’t I? Hear the pros and cons of letting it grow.
- Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Altered Reality Book Club, for lovers of sci-fi, fantasy, or any type of speculative fiction. It meets at local restaurants on the fourth Wednesday. This month the location is SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St., with discussion about “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J Maas. Registration is required. To participate and receive more meeting details, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. A limited number of copies of each month’s selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies can also be downloaded from Hoopla.com.
- March 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Tech Class: Apple Device Help in the conference room. Join this Q&A-style class for answers needed about Apple iPhones and other devices Registration is required, open to adults.
- March 25, 9 a.m.-noon – Urban Birding, meet in the conference room. Join fellow bird-lovers for an urban birding adventure through downtown Waterloo. Local experts from the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will lead participants on a walk near the river to spot waterfowl and other songbirds that nest in the city. Refreshments will be provided after the walk.