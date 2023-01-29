Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming activities

WATERLOO — The following events are planned in February at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library. The basement will be closed Jan. 30 ahead of a $5-a-Bag Book Sale.
- First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Mother Goose Storytime (infant to 2 years) Mondays, Preschool Storytime (3-5 years) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Terrific Twos Storytime (2 year olds) Thursdays, Black History Month Family Storytime (all ages) Saturdays.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the next week:
People are also reading…
- Thursday 5-7 p.m. – The Friends of the Waterloo Public Library members-only Preview $5-a-Bag Book Sale in the basement. Yearly memberships of $15 will be sold at the door. Seniors may purchase a membership for $10. It will be followed with the public $5-a-Bag Book Sale Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the basement. The library supplies the bags. The preview and sale are open to all ages.
- Friday, 10 a.m.-noon, First Friday Flick, see the movie “Harriet” (2019) in Meeting Room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library and open to adults.
- Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-4 p.m. – Lego Lab @ the Library, in Meeting Room AB. Children and their families are invited to build Lego creations based on this month’s theme of Something You Love. All creations will be on display for one month in the library. Legos will be provided, so participants should not bring their own.