Waterloo Public Library announces January events

WATERLOO -- The following events are planned in January at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
- Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Virtual Storytime Club. Register to view live, virtual story times from home. A link will be emailed to view each week's story time and instructions to pick up a "take-and-make" craft for each reading. Program appropriate for toddlers and preschoolers. Register at tinyurl.com/virtualwinterstorytimeclub
- Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., In-Person Storytime. Weekly in-person, socially distanced story time in the meeting room AB with craft-to-go. For children ages 3 to 5 and caregivers. Masks are recommended.
- Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1 to 3 p.m., Hive Workshop, knitting and crocheting. Drop in to work on something cozy; no formal instruction or specific projects, but a volunteer will be on hand to help with questions. For adults, teens.
- Friday, Jan. 7, 4 to 6 p.m., Board Game Night, meeting room B, tabletop event open to new gamers and seasoned veterans; bring games or check out games provided by staff. For teens, adults.
- Jan. 10, 6 to 7 p.m., Book-a-holics Book Club for adults, discussing "The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires" by Grady Hendrix. To participate, email Holly at halthof@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event for virtual meeting details.
- Jan. 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 1619 Project Virtual Book Discussion, featuring book edited by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. Registration required at tinyurl.com/ZoomBookDiscussion
- Jan. 14, 1 to 4 p.m., Words on a Shirt. Bring a shirt and create iron-vinyl of the words on The Hive's Circuit Machine. No registration required. For teens.
- Jan. 15, 10 to 11 a.m., Windows 10/11 Basics, conference room. Q&A and introduction to Windows 11. Registration required at waterloopubliclibrary.org/events/windows-1011-basics-0. For adults.
- Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shop the Basement for books; first and third Saturdays.
- Jan. 20, 4 to 6 p.m., Words on a Shirt, The Hive Main Room, adults.
- Jan. 22, 10:30 a.m. to noon, craft your own paper snowflakes, meeting room AB. "Christmas Snowflakes" author Jamie Goble Brocco will show how to create one-of-a-kind paper snowflakes. All materials will be provided; bring favorite scissors, if desired. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the program for $20 (cash only). Registration required at waterloopubliclibrary.org/events/craft-your-own-paper-snowflakes.
- Jan. 26, 10 to 11 a.m., Windows 10/11 Basics, conference room, registration required at waterloopubliclibrary.org/events/windows-1011-basics; 11 a.m.to 3 p.m., Quilting Drop-in, The Hive Main Room; sewing equipment provided, bring fabric, batting, thread and pattern, for adults.