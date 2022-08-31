 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Public Library announces events

  • 0
062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The following weekly events are planned in September at the Waterloo Public Library:

  • Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
  • First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
  • Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., returning to regularly scheduled storytimes in the Storytime Corner - Mother Goose Storytime (infant to two years) Mondays, Preschool Storytime (3-5 years) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Terrific Twos Storytime (two year olds) Thursdays, Family Storytime (all ages) Saturdays.
  • Every fourth Monday of the month Sept. 26-March 27, 6:30-7 p.m.– Evening Family Storytime in the Storytime Corner.

People are also reading…

In addition, a number of activities are happening during the first days of September:

  • Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List What's hot? What's not? This monthly forum for adults in the conference room is a discussion of the latest "binge-worthy" books, movies and TV shows.
  • Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Hive main room: Paver Paint Workshop for adults. Email an image of a favorite book cover to ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org ahead of time. It will be printed for use as a reference. Cement pavers, stencils, paint, and transfer paper will be provided. Creations can either be taken home or left with the library, which will apply an exterior weather varnish to help the book cover to last longer. Participants will be contacted when it's ready to pick up. Registration required.
  • Friday, 10 a.m.–noon, First Friday Flick, see the movie "American Underdog" (2021) in Meeting Room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library and open to adults.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan vows counter-attack if Chinese forces enter its territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News