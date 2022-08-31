Waterloo Public Library announces events

WATERLOO — The following weekly events are planned in September at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
- First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., returning to regularly scheduled storytimes in the Storytime Corner - Mother Goose Storytime (infant to two years) Mondays, Preschool Storytime (3-5 years) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Terrific Twos Storytime (two year olds) Thursdays, Family Storytime (all ages) Saturdays.
- Every fourth Monday of the month Sept. 26-March 27, 6:30-7 p.m.– Evening Family Storytime in the Storytime Corner.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the first days of September:
- Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List What's hot? What's not? This monthly forum for adults in the conference room is a discussion of the latest "binge-worthy" books, movies and TV shows.
- Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Hive main room: Paver Paint Workshop for adults. Email an image of a favorite book cover to ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org ahead of time. It will be printed for use as a reference. Cement pavers, stencils, paint, and transfer paper will be provided. Creations can either be taken home or left with the library, which will apply an exterior weather varnish to help the book cover to last longer. Participants will be contacted when it's ready to pick up. Registration required.
- Friday, 10 a.m.–noon, First Friday Flick, see the movie "American Underdog" (2021) in Meeting Room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library and open to adults.