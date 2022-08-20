Waterloo Public Library announces events

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:
- Monday 5-7 p.m. – Hive main room: Pride Buttons Drop-in. Learn how to use the button maker and create your own Pride buttons just in time for Cedar Valley Pridefest.
- Tuesday 5-7 p.m. – Board game night for teens and adults in the conference room. Bring your own or choose from the library's growing list of games for patrons to check out.
- Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – The monthly Altered Reality Book Club will meet at a local restaurant to discuss "Six of Crows" by Leigh Bardugo. Email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org to register and receive more meeting details. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout and digital copies from Hoopla.com can also be downloaded.
- Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Hive main room: Make DIY Pride T-shirts using the Cricut. Bring your own T-shirt. Registration is required and limited to 15 participants.