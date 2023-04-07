The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 6 to 7 p.m. – The Well Read Club will meet to discuss “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Amanda Montell. To participate email Anderson at landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. The event is virtual.
- Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m. – Experts will discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. It is presented by Fortified Life in collaboration with the library. This month’s topic is about aging safely at home. It will meet in meeting room AB.
- Tuesday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – The library is screening “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for family movie night in meeting room AB.
- Thursday 6 to 7 p.m. – The Hive will hold a zine workshop, which are handmade, self-published booklets. Participants are welcome to bring in existing work to use, but writing and crafting prompts will be provided. Other supplies with also be included. It will meet in the Hive main room.