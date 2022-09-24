Waterloo Public Library announces events

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events Wednesday:
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Quilting Drop-In at the Hive Main Room. Bring unfinished quilting projects and make some progress. Quilting advice and second (and third) opinions will be available. Sewing equipment will be provided, but bring fabric, batting, thread and pattern.
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Altered Reality Book Club. This new book club for adults focusing on sci-fi, fantasy or any type of speculative fiction meets at local restaurants on the fourth Wednesday of each month to discuss the chosen title. To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. Once registered, you'll receive more meeting details. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from Hoopla.com. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab will be discussed this month. Register to receive details about location.