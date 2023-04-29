WATERLOO — The following events are planned in May at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Mondays and the first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – The basement is open to shop for books at Friends Used Book Store prices.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Infant to 2 years on Mondays, 3-5 years on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 year olds on Thursdays, All ages family storytime on Saturdays.
- Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Mike Finley, “The Crazy Man in the Pink Wig,” will continue to host an investment series in the AB meeting room. Sessions, in order, are: How to invest wisely in real estate, How to take the emotion out of your investment decisions, How to select the right financial advisor, and Pulling together everything you learned.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the next week:
People are also reading…
- Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m. – ISU Gardening Series: The Master Gardeners from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a session on What's New in the Greenhouse 2023 with Heidi Tietz-Desilva in the AB meeting room.
- Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List discussion will focus on “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the conference room.
- Friday 10 a.m.-noon – First Friday Flick: "A Man Called Otto" will be screened in the AB meeting room. Popcorn and soda are provided free of charge.
- Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. – Spring Plant Swap: Whether someone is looking to rehome a plant or wants to adopt a new plant, all are welcome at this program in Meeting Room AB. Participants should bring a pest-free, beautiful plant, or two or three for trade. They can be potted or bare root in a jar or other type of containe. Indoor and outdoor plants are welcome.
- Saturday 10 a.m. until supplies run out – Free Comic Book Day: Comic books will be given away while supplies last. Visit the second-floor Teen Area to browse the large selection of comics, featuring artwork from dozens of illustrators and popular characters. Limit three comics per person.