Waterloo Public Library announces events

WATERLOO — The following weekly events are planned in August at the Waterloo Public Library:
Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to all ages, proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
First and third Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., shop the basement for books at Friends Used Book Store prices; open to adults, teens, youth with proceeds benefiting special events and programming at the library.
In addition, a number of activities are happening during the first week of August:
Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m., The Must List: What’s hot? What’s not? Adults can participate in this monthly forum to discuss the latest “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the Library Conference Room
Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hive: DIY Galaxy T-shirts, library garage. Adults can learn to create these T-shirts using the Cricut, a spray bottle, and some bleach. Registration is required and limited to 20 participants. Bring your own T-shirt and an idea of the image you'll want on it.
Friday, 10 a.m.–noon, First Friday Flick, see the movie “Belfast” (2021) in Meeting Room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. Sponsored by Friends of the Waterloo Public Library and open to adults.