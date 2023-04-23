The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library.
Monday 6 to 7 p.m. – The library is celebrating National Poetry Month. UNI students will present some of their favorite poetry and break into mini-workshop groups to write your own poetry. It will meet in meeting room AB.
Tuesday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – A board game night will be held in meeting room AB.
Tuesday 6 to 7:30 p.m. – Master gardeners from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a session about raising urban chickens. It will meet in meeting room AB.
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Hive will host a workshop about how to make a table runner, along with basic sewing skills. Bring the following supplies: one-yard background fabric and two half-yard pieces of coordinating fabrics and a 16-inch by 48-inch of quilting, batting and coordinating thread. Registration is required and will be held in the main Hive room.
Wednesday 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – An altered reality book club will meet to discuss “The Demon King” by Cinda Williams Chima. Registration is required. Email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. It will take place at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. at 325 Commercial St.
Thursday 6 to 7 p.m. – A seed starting workshop will take place with a focus on cut flowers for a home garden. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/WPLCutFlowerGarden. It will meet in meeting room AB.