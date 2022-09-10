 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Public Library announces events

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:

  • Monday 6-7 p.m. – Book-A-Holics Book Club: Each month, adult participants read one fiction or nonfiction title and meet virtually to discuss it. Email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event to receive the virtual meeting details. This month's book is "How Beautiful We Were" by Imbolo Mbue.
  • Thursday 6-7:30 p.m. – Windows 10/11 Basics: This Q&A-style class for adults in the library conference room will provide answers to participants questions. They will also receive an overview of computer basics skills and an introduction to Window's newest operating system, Windows 11. Registration is required.
  • Saturday 2-3 p.m. – “The Butterfly Effect” book reading and discussion with author Rachel Mans McKenny in Meeting Room AB. Her book was this year's selection for the Adult All Iowa Reads. She will be selling her book at the end of the event for $15 and will accept card or cash.

