Waterloo Public Library announces events

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:
Monday 6-7 p.m. – Book-A-Holics Book Club: Each month, adult participants read one fiction or nonfiction title and meet virtually to discuss it. Email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event to receive the virtual meeting details. This month's book is "How Beautiful We Were" by Imbolo Mbue. Thursday 6-7:30 p.m. – Windows 10/11 Basics: This Q&A-style class for adults in the library conference room will provide answers to participants questions. They will also receive an overview of computer basics skills and an introduction to Window's newest operating system, Windows 11. Registration is required. Saturday 2-3 p.m. – “The Butterfly Effect” book reading and discussion with author Rachel Mans McKenny in Meeting Room AB. Her book was this year's selection for the Adult All Iowa Reads. She will be selling her book at the end of the event for $15 and will accept card or cash.
Photos: Denver vs. Columbus Catholic volleyball
090822-spt-col-den-19
Denver's Anna Curtis fires an attack over the net as Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland defends Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Denver's Kayla Knowles follows through on open attack Thursday against Columbus Catholic in Waterloo.
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele celebrates a big block as Sailor teammate Alayna Grovo applauds her Thursday during a match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley squares up an attack against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley gets her hand on an attack by Denver's Lexi Gehrke Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Megan Fangman (white jersey) and Steph Boyer (2) dive after a loose ball Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Megan Fangman digs a ball Thursday in a match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver's Jessica Gergen attempts to get a hand on an attack from Columbus Catholic's Sophia Keys Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver's Channing Johnson (10) and Jessica Gergen (14) defend an attack by Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Members of the Columbus Catholic volleyball team celebrate a winning point Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymansium.
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele fires an attack Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic setter Lilly Fereday executes a back set Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match with Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland rips off a shot against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver setter Channing Johnson makes a dig Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League volleyball match at Oppold Gymnasium against Columbus Catholic.
An attack by Denver's Kayla Knowles deflects off the hands of Columbus Catholic's Alayna Grovo (15) and Sophia Keys (11) Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Myka Bromley (7) and Sophia Keys (11) defend an attack by Denver's Kayla Knowles Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver's Kayla Knowles gets on top of attack as Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (8) and Alayna Grovo (15) defend Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver's Kayla Knowles watches her attack glance off the hands of Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (8) and Alyana Grovo (15) Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley watches a ball land out of bounds during a match Thursday against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
Denver's Kayla Knowles attacks the ball during a match against Columbus Catholic Thursday.
Denver's Lexi Gehrke fires a shot across the net as Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland (12) and Sophia Keys (11) move into defend Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
