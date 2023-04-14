WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Monday 5-7 p.m. – Teen game night will be held which includes board games, computer games and tabletop games. It will take place in the teen department. Pizza will be provided. Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday – The library will host an escape room to discover clues left behind from previous Carnegie libraries. Registration is required. Stop by the youth department or call (319) 287-3976 to schedule a time slot. Registered teams of three to five people should meet in the youth department. Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m. – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a session about what’s new in backyard landscaping. It will take place in meeting room AB.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
