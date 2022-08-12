Waterloo Public Library announces events

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:
The monthly Coffee and a Classic Book Club will discuss "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Sidecar Coffee on West Jefferson Street. To participate, email Haley at hbunnell@waterloopubliclibrary.org and learn more meeting details. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout of digital copies may be downloaded from Hoopla.com. Hive: Planter People will be held Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. Create unique "Planter People" using vinyl face cutouts, fabric for headbands, and terra cotta pots. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. All materials will be provided.
PHOTOS: The Nick Ellis Collection
UNI FB Media Day 29
Offensive lineman Nick Ellis poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
3A state Ellie Rathe
Union Community's Ellie Rathe, right, set pace for the opening laps of the Class 3A state 3,000-meter run. Rathe held on for a strong second-place finish Thursday at Drake Stadium.
NICK PETAROS, The Waterloo Courier
110919bp-uni-il-state-06
Northern Iowa's Suni Lane is hoisted in the air by teammate Nick Ellis after scoring a touchdown against Indiana State during action at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
080719kw-uni-football-media-day-08
UNI's Nick Ellis, left, and Aaron Graham lay on the field and check their phones during media day at the UNI Dome on Wednesday morning.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
051915bp-nicl-boys-tennis-4
Aplington-Parkersburg's Nick Ellis returns the ball during a match Tuesday at the NICL tournament in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
031215-Aplington-007
Aplington-Parkersburg's Nick Ellis looks to put the ball up past Treynor's Jacob Flathers.
Kevin E. Schmidt / QUAD-CITY TIMES
030915-boys-state-basketball-55
Aplington's Nick Ellis, is fouled under the basket by a Woodward Academy defender at the 2-A quarter final Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Monday.
Louis Brems
022815cc-boys-substate-basketball-02
Aplington-Parkersburg's Nick Ellis makes the shot during the second half of the substate game against New Hampton Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
021015tsr-ap-gladbrook-01
Aplington-Parkersburg's Nick Ellis, left, goes up for a shot against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Zach Pierce during Tuesday's matchup of No. 1 ranked teams in Reinbeck. Tonight, A-P takes on Dike-New Hartford in a district final.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
012015cc-columbus-basketball-02
Waterloo Columbus' Christian Hellman, left, looks to pass the ball as Aplington-Parkersburg's Nick Ellis defends during Tuesday's game in Waterloo.
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
081914mp-AP-football-1
Aplington-Parkersburg returns a core group of letterwinners who will try to lead the Falcons back to the postseason after a are losing campaign a year ago. Left to right are Nick Ellis, Tyler Duster, Ross Cooper, Scott Eiklenborg, Corbin Brungard, Nolan Prier, and Davonius Reed.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
