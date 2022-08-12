 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Public Library announces events

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:

  • The monthly Coffee and a Classic Book Club will discuss "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Sidecar Coffee on West Jefferson Street. To participate, email Haley at hbunnell@waterloopubliclibrary.org and learn more meeting details. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout of digital copies may be downloaded from Hoopla.com.
  • Hive: Planter People will be held Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. Create unique "Planter People" using vinyl face cutouts, fabric for headbands, and terra cotta pots. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. All materials will be provided.
