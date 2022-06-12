Waterloo Public Library announces events happening this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library has announced activities happening the week of June 12-18:

Monday 6-7 p.m. – Bookaholics Book Club: Each month, adult members read one fiction or nonfiction title and meet virtually to discuss it. This month it’s “Dopesick” by Beth Macy. Email Dusty at dsanboeuf@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event to get the virtual meeting details.

Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – STEM Activities by AmeriCorps in library Meeting Room AB for second to fourth graders, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.

Tuesday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – DIY Custom Fishing Lure Drop-in, create custom fishing lures or keychains just in time for Father’s Day in the library Hive Main Room. Teens and Adults can engrave a custom message onto metal blanks using the library’s cricut machine.

Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Coffee and a Classic Book Club, a new book club for adult lovers of the classics. This month it’s “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Meet in person at the library’s second floor conference room each month to discuss books deemed “one of the classics.” To participate, email Haley at hbunnell@waterloopubliclibrary.org

Thursday 1-6 p.m. – Fairy Campsite Drop-in Craft Event, a miniature arts and crafts event that is part of the Teen Summer Library Program. Gather in the library’s Meeting Room AB.

Thursday 5-7 p.m. – $5-a-Bag Book Sale: Friends of the Waterloo Public Library members-only preview event. Yearly memberships will be sold at the door for $15. Seniors may purchase a membership for $10.

Saturday 9 a.m.–2 p.m. – $5-a-Bag Book Sale: Public Sale. All proceeds benefit library events and programming. The book sale will be located in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library.

Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Reptiles, Snakes, and Spiders, Oh My! Reptile enthusiast Lindsay Butikofer will bring various lizards, snakes, and arachnids to Meeting Room AB allowing participants to learn, discuss, touch, and even hold some reptiles as part of part of the Youth Summer Library Program. Those who would like to touch the animal should arrive a little early to sign a waiver.

Saturday 1-3 p.m. – Paver Paint: Come to the Hive to turn cement pavers into book covers for unique outdoor decoration, bookends, home decor and more as part of the Adult Summer Library Program. Pavers, stencils, paint, and transfer paper will be provided. Creations can either be taken home or left at the library for application of an exterior weather varnish. Participants will be contacted when they’re ready to pick up. Registration is required and it’s limited to 10 participants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0