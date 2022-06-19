Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will hold the following activities this week:
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., STEM Activities by AmeriCorps for second- to fourth-graders in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.
Thursday, 1-6 p.m., light-up bookmark “Beyond the Beaten Path” drop-in craft event for teens in Meeting Room AB. Make a light-up, camping-themed bookmark as part of the Teen Summer Library Program is made possible with support from Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.
Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., puppet show, featuring the library’s favorite animal puppets and songs, Meeting Room AB. This is part of the Youth Summer Library Program.
Saturday, 10-11 a.m., Nate’s Triumph, Meeting Room AB, part of the Adult Summer Library Program. Nate Trainor, born with Joubert syndrome, could not communicate with words until he was 21 years old and found himself stuck in a system that prematurely labeled him “profoundly retarded.” He will speak about his experience growing up with Joubert syndrome, his battles with the public school system to be included, his incredible efforts to prove his intelligence, and the breakthroughs that finally helped him find his voice. Trainor will be selling his book after the event for $17 and will accept cash, check, or credit card.