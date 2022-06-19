Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

Saturday, 10-11 a.m., Nate’s Triumph, Meeting Room AB, part of the Adult Summer Library Program. Nate Trainor, born with Joubert syndrome, could not communicate with words until he was 21 years old and found himself stuck in a system that prematurely labeled him “profoundly retarded.” He will speak about his experience growing up with Joubert syndrome, his battles with the public school system to be included, his incredible efforts to prove his intelligence, and the breakthroughs that finally helped him find his voice. Trainor will be selling his book after the event for $17 and will accept cash, check, or credit card.