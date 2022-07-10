Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library has announced activities happening for the week starting July 10:
Monday, 6-7 p.m., Bookaholics Book Club's virtual monthly meeting will be discussing "The Butterfly Effect" by Rachel Mans McKenny. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event to be sent the virtual meeting details. This is open to adults.
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., STEM Activities by AmeriCorps for second- to fourth-graders in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.
Tuesday, 2-2:45 p.m. (ages 5-9) and 3-3:30 p.m. (ages 2-4), Breath, Bend, and a Book in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program. Gray Lane Studio’s Kelsey Hahn will teach basic yoga poses and mindfulness. She'll also read from the book "Yoga Bug: Simple Poses for Little Ones." Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel or yoga mat, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Registration is required and limited to 50 people per session.
Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Trivia Night for at the RiverLoop Amphitheater, part of the Adult Summer Library Program. Test your knowledge of local and worldwide trivia, with the overall theme focusing on the Summer Library Program: Off the Beaten Path. The amphitheater is at 225 Commercial St. In case of inclement weather, this program will be held in Meeting Room AB of the library.
Wednesday, 2-4 p.m., Finale Party – Because all good things must come to an end, help to send off summer programming in style with a movie and a craft in Meeting Room AB. As part of the Youth Summer Library Program, watch the new Disney movie "Encanto" and end the day with a movie-inspired craft.
Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., Blacklight Party, part of the Teen Summer Library Program. Use neon paint to decorate a T-shirt in the dark and once it’s done you’ll see your glowing creations come to life. Participants supply their own T-shirt to decorate.
Friday, 6-8 p.m., Nerf Wars on the library’s second floor, part of the Teen Summer Library Program. Post-war pizza and drinks will be provided. Registration is required and will close Thursday at 7 p.m., when those planning to attend must have turned in a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Limited to 50 participants. Waivers can be picked up at any library service desk. They can also be found online at tinyurl.com/NerfWarWaiver. The registration form can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/NerfWarRegister.