Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library has announced activities happening for the week starting July 3:

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., STEM Activities by AmeriCorps for second- to fourth-graders in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon, You’ve got the Beat! with Fonziba Drums, experience an authentic taste of West African culture as part of the Youth Summer Library Program. During this interactive and engaging program in Meeting Room AB, participants will learn how to drum, the health benefits of drumming, and so much more.

Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m., The Must List: What's hot? What's not? Adults can participate in this monthly forum to discuss the latest "binge-worthy" books, movies and TV shows in the Library Conference Room

Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Grill Your Own Foil Pack in the Waterloo Public Library Garage as part of the Teen Summer Library Program. Participate in a cookout and make everyone’s favorite campsite meal, a foil pack. Choose from a selection of meats, veggies, and sauces, which will be wrapped in foil and grilled to perfection. Participants will also make a dessert pack using an array of sweets that include chocolate chips, fruit, and Nutella. Supplies are limited.

Saturday, 10-11 a.m., “Off the Beaten Path” Library Tour, Meeting Room AB, part of the Adult Summer Library Program. See behind the scenes and learn about the history of the library building, watch how materials are processed, hear some ghost stories, and – if lucky – see an apparition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0