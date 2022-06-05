Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library has announced activities happening the week of June 6-11:

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon, Youth Summer Library Program outdoor registration on West Third Street between the library parking lot and SingleSpeed Brewing Co., weather permitting. Activities are planned including sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games and more. Children who register will receive one free book when they. Or register online at https://tinyurl.com/YouthSLP.

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., STEM Activities by AmeriCorps for second- to fourth-graders in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.

Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., Cookie Bar Crawl in the conference room; bring your favorite cookie bar to share and discuss recommendations for recipe books, swap favorite summer food recipes. Registration is required and participation is limited to 10 adults. Register online at waterloopubliclibrary.org/event/cookie-bar-crawl.

Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., Teen Summer Kickoff with music, water blasters (weather permitting), games, food and other fun in the Waterloo Public Library Parking Lot.

Saturday, 10-11 a.m., Villisca Axe Murders with Ed Epperly in Meeting Room AB, join in a chilling discussion as part of the Adult Summer Library Program on the infamous 1912 murder of a family in this Iowa town. Epperly, a recently retired Luther College education professor, will share his decades-long research and answer questions. He will also talk about his book “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912,” copies of which will available for purchase at a cost of $25 in cash or check.

