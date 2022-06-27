Waterloo Public Library announces activities for this week

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library has announced activities happening for the week starting June 26:

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., STEM Activities by AmeriCorps for second- to fourth-graders in Meeting Room AB, part of the Youth Summer Library Program.

Tuesday, 2-3 p.m. – Lego Lab @ the Library, back after a two-year hiatus. Gather in Meeting Room AB to build with supplied Legos, part of the Youth Summer Library Program. This will also take place Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. – Board Game Night, Meeting Room AB. Teens and adults can stop by to play old classics or new favorites. People can bring their own or check out the library’s growing list of games.

Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. – Canvas & Cookies, an evening of snacking and painting for teens with Cedar Valley Art & Wine’s Kim Blakesley, part of the Teen Summer Library Program. Cookies and an 11x14 canvas will be provided for the event in Meeting Room AB. Registration is required and space is limited to 20 participants.

