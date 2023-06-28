WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- “Suspended: Systemic Oppression in Our Schools”: Visit the second floor of the library through the end of July to view a traveling exhibit from the African American Museum of Iowa. The exhibit examines the role public schools play in funneling students into the prison system. This exhibit can be viewed anytime during regular library hours.
- Monday-Thursday and Saturday each week, 10:30-11 a.m., storytimes in the Storytime Corner – Infant to 2-year-olds on Mondays, 3- to 5-year-olds on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2-year-olds on Thursdays, all-ages family storytime on Saturdays.
- Saturday 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Sharks! With the Mississippi River Museum: The museum is bringing its traveling touch tank to meeting room AB to teach youths about these misunderstood animals and how they play an important role in the ecosystem. Afterward, participants will get a chance to get their hands wet and touch some of the sharks. This event is sponsored by Karen and Lyle Schmitt.
- Wednesday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Create Your Own Comic Book: Teens can join this workshop in the conference room to learn about working in panels, how to develop appealing characters with unique abilities and write storylines that others will want to read. No experience or artistic capabilities needed. Participants will leave with a started comic book and the inspiration to keep writing. Registration is required online at tinyurl.com/CreateComicBook and limited to 25 people.
- July 6 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List discussion for adults will focus on “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the conference room.
