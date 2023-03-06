WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Thursday 5:30-7 p.m. – Hive Workshop: DIY Clay Pendants in the Hive Main Room, open to adults. In this workshop, participants will embellish a simple clay pendant with paint and/or stamped letters to create a one-of-a-kind statement piece. They will leave with instructions to make their own clay at home. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.
Saturday 10-11 a.m. – Restorative Yoga in Meeting Room AB, open to teens and adults. Jenny Westendorf, yoga instructor at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex will teach three sessions at the library. These sessions are low-impact and beginner-friendly. Yoga mats and blocks will be provided but participants are welcome to bring their own. Registration required separately for each date. Each session is limited to 25 people. Additional dates are March 18 and 25.