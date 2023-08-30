WATERLOO — A liquid propane tank exploded outside a garage Wednesday, causing damage to the exterior siding as well as the deck where a man had just started a grill.
Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the flames at 6:30 p.m. behind the single-family home and one-vehicle garage at 752 Wildwood Road. If not for the quick actions of the man, the fire could have spread and caused greater damage.
“He did a good job containing it with a garden hose until we got here and put it out,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.
Petersen ruled the fire as accidental. No structural damage resulted from the fire. Besides the man who turned on the grill, a woman was home at the time. No injuries were reported.