Waterloo promotes cooling stations during hot weather

WATERLOO — Temperatures could reach as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday and stay around 90 F the rest of the week. High humidity is also in the forecast because of rising dew points.

To beat the heat, the city of Waterloo has announced a number of cooling stations the public can use this week:

Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial St., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Lane, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Mark's Park Spray Pad, free for kids 12 and under, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Byrnes Pool, 801 Campbell Ave., $5 for ages 2 and up, $2 for under 2, 1 to 5 p.m. daily.

Gates Pool, 620 E. Donald St., $5 for ages 2 and up, $2 for under 2, Monday through Friday 1 to 4:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

SportsPlex Pool, 300 Jefferson St., $5, Tuesday and Thursday 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, cramps, lack of sweating and vomiting. To avoid heat exhaustion, Waterloo Fire Rescue advises people to stay well hydrated, avoid extraneous exercise outdoors, minimize alcohol or caffeine consumption, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. People should also wear lose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

The city also encourages people to keep pets indoors and hydrated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0