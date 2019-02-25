WATERLOO — The city is helping property owners buy trees to replace those devastated by the emerald ash borer infestation.
The Plant Waterloo spring tree program encourages property owners to by up to two trees per household to plant on their private property or adjacent city-owned right-of-way. A permit from the city forester is required before planting in the right-of-way.
There are 250 trees available. The $20-per-tree is made possible by a donation from the Young Family Foundation.
Advance purchase is required now through the April 25 distribution day. The order form can be obtained at the Waterloo Leisure Services office, 1101 Campbell Ave, or online at www.waterlooleisureservices.org.
Trees must be picked up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 25 at Waterloo Leisure Services. Trees not picked up will be considered donations to Waterloo Leisure Services. If additional trees are available on distribution day, they will be released for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.
A variety of species are available, including large shade trees, small flowering trees and fruit trees. Residents should consider size at maturity when making selections. The following species are available for purchase, and dimensions indicate size at maturity:
- Locust ‘Skyline’ (45-foot tall, 35-foot wide)
- Red Oak (up to 80-foot tall, up to 65-foot wide)
- Sugar Maple ‘Fall Fiesta’ (50-70-foot tall, 50-foot wide)
- Japanese Maple ‘North Wind’ (15-20-foot tall, 15-foot wide)
- Tulip Tree (60-90-foot tall, 30-50-foot wide)
- Crabapple “Prairifire” (20-foot tall, 20-foot wide)
- Kentucky Coffee (50-foot tall, 35-foot wide)
- White Pine (40-60-foot tall, 25-30-foot wide
Iowa law requires everyone to call 811 at least two business days before digging and planting tree(s), to make certain there are no utility lines or other equipment buried underground. For more information, go to www.call811.com or call 800-292-8989.
Trees are nonrefundable and are under no warranty and/or guarantee. Exchanges or substitutions will not be accepted.
For more information about the program contact City Forester Todd Derifield at (319) 291-4370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.