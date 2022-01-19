 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Pre-Kindergarten registration announced

Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO — Pre-kindergarten-age programs are being offered through the Waterloo Community Schools in partnership with Tri-County Head Start, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Learn and Play, and A to Z.

Pre-kindergarten registration for Waterloo students will begin Feb. 1 at noon. Enrollment applications are being taken virtually at www.teamtricounty.org. Children need to be 4 on or before Sept. 15 to participate in the Waterloo Schools pre-kindergarten programs.

Parents needing additional assistance with the registration process may contact the centralized registration office located inside the Head Start partner by calling (319) 235-0383.

For additional enrollment information call (319) 235-0383 or Charletta Sudduth, Waterloo Schools early childhood consultant, at (319) 433-2660 or email sudduthc@waterlooschools.org.

