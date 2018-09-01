Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Local News Forecast logo

WATERLOO -- More than 900 MidAmerican Energy customers in Waterloo were without power Saturday morning for a time as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

By 7 a.m., all but three customers in Waterloo had their power restored.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a flash flood watch for central and Northeast Iowa Saturday through Sunday due to the storm.

Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms were possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, according to the weather service. Damaging wind gusts is the main threat along with heavy rainfall. Large hail is a secondary threat.

1
0
1
0
2

Tags

Load comments