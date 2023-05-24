WATERLOO — A pop-up selfie museum is expected to give influencers new Instagram-worthy photos to share.

Nine immersive exhibits for the public to pose in, snap a selfie and post on social media sites will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. June 3 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave.

Selfies may be “all about me,” but this pop-up turns those creative impulses into more than Snapchat and Instagram moments. Instead, the event is a fundraiser for the DeNae Nash Purple Hearts Foundation.

There will be a silent auction and a short presentation. Snacks will be available along with a cash bar.

Tickets are $15, available in advance at thedenaenashpurpleheartsfoundation.org or at the door.

The fund is being administered through the Waterloo Community Foundation and honors Nash, of Ames, a former East High School basketball standout. She was 21 when she died Nov. 24, 2020, in Chicago. Nash was visiting friends when she apparently fell into Lake Michigan. She died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Selfie Museum is taking place on what would have been her 24th birthday.

Nash graduated from East in 2018 and attended Kansas City Community College and later Des Moines Area Community College, playing basketball at both schools.

“The goal of the scholarship is to reach kids who sometimes fall through the cracks, whether it’s grades, extra-curricular activities or taking the vocational or community college route and not a traditional, four-year college,” said Nash’s mom, Jaquel Sherrod.

She described her daughter as “loyal and loving with the most beautiful soul. Although she wasn’t on this earth long, she made an impact on so many lives with a flash of her contagious smile, positive attitude, or comforting words.”

The fund will help support basketball camps and programs in the area as well as a scholarship. In addition, Nash donated her organs and tissues at her death and the fund also will benefit the Iowa Donor Network.

Selfie museums have been hits with the public, especially young audiences, around the world. Thousands upon thousands of photos have been taken at similar events and posted online.

“It’s open to all ages – kids, students, families, friends, couples. Just bring your cell phone or a camera and pose in some fun, unique and exciting exhibits,” said organizer Catherine Potter of EventConnect.

Themes include a massive pair of angel wings, an eight-foot moon, floral settings, a purple-themed bedroom, a glowing basketball room and more.

Potter hopes the fundraiser will become an annual event to support the DeNae Nash Purple Hearts Foundation. “It’s a wonderful way to honor the memory of this young woman and make a difference in the community,” she added.

Contributions can be made directly to the fund at thedenaenashpurpleheartsfoundation.org.

