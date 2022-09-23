Waterloo political forum gets state candidates' feelings on education, other pressing issues

WATERLOO — A Wednesday night forum assembled six state office candidates to discuss their platforms inside the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

But one question from the audience allowed the participants to dive deeper into their views on public versus private school funding.

Five participants, at the event organized by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters and the NAACP of Black Hawk County, were Democrats who will be on the election ballot Nov. 8.

Two are running in contested races.

Timi Brown-Powers, a Waterloo resident who’s running for re-election to House District 61, is opposed.

She’ll face Libertarian, John Bothwell, a Waterloo resident who was the sixth candidate in attendance.

The other Democrats were newcomers Jerome Amos Jr., a Waterloo City Council member, and Kate Wyatt, a Hudson City Council member, running for first terms in House District 62 and House District 76, respectively.

Bob Kressig, of Cedar Falls, who currently serves House District 59, is running to represent District 75. And Bill Dotzler, of Waterloo, is running for re-election to Senate District 31.

Derek Wulf, a Republican from Hudson running against Wyatt to represent District 76, was invited but had a prior commitment.

Lots of focus was placed on the funding of public schools and how more can be done to better support teachers and retain them, rather than demonize them.

But the conversation heated up when candidates were asked “How do you work for public education and discourage public funding for private schools?”

Kressig, who attended a private school, said resources are needed to the fully support public education, whether that be teachers and para-educators, or support staff and bus drivers.

But he noted there is a big “downturn” in the number of teachers who actually want to be teacher.

Like some in the room, he also agreed that private schools receive around $100 million in state funding every year.

“To say that private schools aren’t receiving resources from the state is totally inaccurate,” Kressig said.

Wyatt, whose mother and aunts went to Catholic private school, agreed with Kressig in that public schools should be a focus during legislative sessions.

“Until we can fund our public schools with public tax money, we should not be concerned with private schools,” she said. “Members of a community have a choice on where to send those children to, and you have every right to send your child to that private school. I support what your choice is.”

Dotzler, a student of Catholic private school, said public education dates back to the founding of the country, and is one reason it should remain a priority. Charter schools can’t offer everything public schools can offer.

“And then you add on top of it the busing issue, how far are you going to have to bus, and are we going to consolidate schools farther and farther,” he said.

Amos, who spent time teaching at Hawkeye Community College, said the Iowa public schools’ ranking has plummeted, and it’s noted it’s not helpful when teaching time is cut.

“For me, as a state, we need to provide even more dollars than what we are providing before we even think about adding more dollars to the voucher system,” he said.

Bothwell said he differs in opinion on the school voucher system from many in the Libertarian party.

“I also believe the public funding should not be going to fund any private schools. I just can’t get over that fact,” he said.

Brown-Powers, who had a son go through private, public and online schooling, said parents have a choice on where to send their child and she’s supported tax credits for the private schools and parents when they do their taxes.

“But what we don’t do is we don’t do our due diligence when it comes to our public schools,” she said. “When we fund our schools, it has been at such a low rate and our schools are still not able to get new textbooks in their classrooms.”

Other issues

A focus of Dotzler and Amos, both who are retired from John Deere, were supportive of workers and unions, and finding a way to attract and grow talent in Iowa, whether it be with various enhancements to the state, or by making investments in job training, childcare and housing.

“I have the view that in order for workers to succeed, businesses have to succeed, and workers contribute to the success of a business,” said Dotzler.

Brown-Powers zeroed in on women’s health care, and a women’s right to choose, as one of “several” crucial issues, as well as health equity and women empowerment.

She said Medicaid is still a “gigantic hassle” for families to maneuver around. Struggles getting unemployment benefits continues to be felt in the Cedar Valley.

Several candidates, including Brown-Powers, Kressig and Wyatt, talked about the mental health crisis and how Iowa is behind other states.

“I’ve been speaking with a lot of constituents and a lot of the people that actually live in District 76, and their concerns are the same – mental health, our women’s rights, our schools being funded – those are the main concerns people have,” Wyatt said.

Kressig also noted Iowa’s infrastructure is failing and also how the working relationship between Iowa’s Democrats and Republicans has fallen off a cliff.

No longer are they debating, and then talking about their personal lives over a cup of Joe, he said.

Bothwell had similar feelings.

“The reason why I’ve decided to devout my time and money to doing this is I’m a little disgusted with what our political system has become. I’m not sure when things got so tribalistic, but I just don’t see us getting anywhere recently,” said Bothwell.

He also harped on the education system for focusing on which books students should read, and which bathrooms they should use, instead of teaching them to be well-rounded adults that are employable and life schools.