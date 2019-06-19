{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Waterloo woman who was last seen over the weekend.

Sharla Kay Davis was last seen on Saturday in downtown Waterloo, police said. Her last social media activity was Sunday.

Davis is described as a 54-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 319-291-2515.

