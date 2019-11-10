WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Courtney Elsbernd was last seen on Thursday Waterloo.
She is described as a 27-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with blue eyes and curly dark blonde hair.
She is possibly wearing glasses and has her hair up. She is driving a red Ford Ecosport bearing either no plates, a Witham dealer plate or Iowa license plate IQL831.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch at 319-291-2515.
