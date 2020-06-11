Waterloo Police search for missing teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police have issued an alert for a Waterloo teen.

Kaylee Jo Schuler, 14, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the 3800 block of Pine View Place in Waterloo.

She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black capri pants, a dark blue tank top and white Puma tennis shoes.

Police said she possibly is heading south to meet and 18-year-old man from Missouri.

If located please contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 Ext. 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.