Waterloo Police search for missing teen

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police have issued an alert for a Waterloo teen.
Kaylee Jo Schuler, 14, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the 3800 block of Pine View Place in Waterloo.
She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black capri pants, a dark blue tank top and white Puma tennis shoes.
Police said she possibly is heading south to meet and 18-year-old man from Missouri.
If located please contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 Ext. 2.
