You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo Police search for missing teen
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo Police search for missing teen

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaylee Schuler

Kaylee Jo Schuler

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police have issued an alert for a Waterloo teen.

Kaylee Jo Schuler, 14, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the 3800 block of Pine View Place in Waterloo.

She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black capri pants, a dark blue tank top and white Puma tennis shoes.

Police said she possibly is heading south to meet and 18-year-old man from Missouri.

If located please contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 Ext. 2.

0 comments
0
0
1
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News