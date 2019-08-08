WATERLOO -- Police appeared to be in a standoff at a Wellington Street apartment building after reports a man was shot.
Waterloo Police secured a perimeter around the old Emerson School building, at Wellington between West Second and Randolph streets, after 5 p.m. The streets around the building remained blocked off at 6:45 p.m.
Preliminary reports indicate one man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, but police could not immediately confirm that.
Police rushed into the building as officers surrounded it with guns drawn. At around 6 p.m., two young men were escorted out, searched and placed in separate squad cars. They were not in handcuffs.
At about 7:20 p.m. another man exited the building. Police drew their guns and ordered him to the ground. He complied, was handcuffed and about 10 minutes later was escorted to a squad car as well.
The parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape as police searched and photographed an area around the building's Dumpster.
Police had no comment as the standoff continued.
