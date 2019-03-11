Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police are investigating the death of teenager Sunday.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:18 a.m., police were dispatched to Courtland and Vinton streets on a report of an unresponsive male lying face down on the sidewalk.

Officers said Tayshaun Jenkins, 16, was found deceased.

At this time no further information is being released pending an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not indicated whether the teen was struck by a vehicle or died in another manner.

We will update this story.

