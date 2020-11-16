 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo police investigate shots fired at Lane Street and Independence Avenue
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo police investigate shots fired at Lane Street and Independence Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Police are investigating after finding shell casings in northeast Waterloo early Monday morning.

Waterloo Police were called to the 200 block of Lane Street near Independence Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired.

Police say they found spent shell casings, but did not find any victims of the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was unclear if any vehicles or homes were hit.

Mugshot Gallery for November 2020

+11 
+11 
Lasondra Annette Johnson
+11 
+11 
Jakob Lyle Kamp
+11 
+11 
Jesse Duane Blade
+11 
+11 
Lucas Raymond Thompson
+11 
+11 
Joshua William Moore
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff Tony Thompson on the Guardian approach to law enforcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News