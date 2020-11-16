Waterloo police investigate shots fired at Lane Street and Independence Avenue

WATERLOO — Police are investigating after finding shell casings in northeast Waterloo early Monday morning.
Waterloo Police were called to the 200 block of Lane Street near Independence Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired.
Police say they found spent shell casings, but did not find any victims of the shooting.
It was unclear if any vehicles or homes were hit.
