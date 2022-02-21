Waterloo Police investigate alleged financial improprieties by recreation services manager

WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by former city Recreation Services Manager Mark Gallagher.

According to a press release from the city, officials became aware of the allegations Feb. 1 and took immediate action to see if there was evidence to substantiate claims of financial misdeeds.

Gallagher was placed on administrative leave Feb. 3 and resigned Feb. 11.

Mayor Quentin Hart has ordered a full criminal investigation by the Waterloo Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. The State Auditor’s Office and RSM US LLP, the city’s auditing firm, have been notified of the investigation.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gallagher is a 19-year city employee and has served as recreation services manager since November 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0