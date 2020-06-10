Waterloo police host community gathering to meet new police chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Police Department will host an event for the community to meet the new police chief from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Sullivan Park.

There will grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips and drink.

This is an opportunity for the public to meet the new police chief, Joel Fitzgerald, along with several other members of the Waterloo Police Department.

Social distancing and COVID-19 prevention strategies will be in place.

The event is sponsored by Tyson Foods, Waterloo Police, Waterloo Police Foundation and the Waterloo Police Protective Association.

