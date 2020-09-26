Waterloo Police griffin rebranding committee named

WATERLOO -- The members of the new Waterloo Police Rebranding Committee have been named.
Council members voted unanimously in August to form the committee to redesign the griffin logo that has represented the police department for decades.
Adopted in 1964, the department’s logo features a stylized red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. Police said the griffin represents vigilance.
Some in the community say the emblem looks like a dragon, and this evokes the Ku Klux Klan, which has a leadership position called the grand dragon and which used to have a standard logo with a black dragon on a gold background.
The estimated cost of swapping the swapping the symbol, which is emblazoned on uniforms, squad cars, letterhead and Glock handguns, is more than $140,000.
Those named to the rebranding committee are:
- Dave Boesen, At-Large City Council
- Sharon Juon, At-Large City Council
- Joshua Scheel, Youth City Council student
- Mariah Thurmond, Youth City Council student
- Joe Leibold (co-chair), Police Officer
- Rhonda Weber, Police Officer
- Marcus Harrington, Police Officer
- Spencer Gann, Police Officer
- Tim Hurley. former Waterloo mayor
- Cliff Caughron, representing police retirees
- Tavis Hall (co-chair) Experience Waterloo
- LaTanya Graves, NAACP
- Cheryl Ferguson Banks, Waterloo Public Arts Commission
- Jamodd "Jamie" Sallis, faith and community leader
- Erin Maiden Paige, faith leader
- Teresa Culpepper, Human Rights Commission
Meeting dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The group will report back to the City Council with its recommendations by the end of June 2021. A financial report on the cost of the switch is due by Feb. 1, 2021.
