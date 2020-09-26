Waterloo Police griffin rebranding committee named

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The members of the new Waterloo Police Rebranding Committee have been named.

Council members voted unanimously in August to form the committee to redesign the griffin logo that has represented the police department for decades.

Adopted in 1964, the department’s logo features a stylized red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. Police said the griffin represents vigilance.

Some in the community say the emblem looks like a dragon, and this evokes the Ku Klux Klan, which has a leadership position called the grand dragon and which used to have a standard logo with a black dragon on a gold background.

The estimated cost of swapping the swapping the symbol, which is emblazoned on uniforms, squad cars, letterhead and Glock handguns, is more than $140,000.

Those named to the rebranding committee are: