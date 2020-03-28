Waterloo playground equipment temporarily closing

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo and Waterloo Community Schools are closing their playground areas and play structures to the public as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City parks will remain open but the playground areas within the parks and schools are closed effective immediately. District playgrounds include those at school properties in Evansdale and Elk Run Heights as well as Waterloo.

Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the playgrounds and equipment they contain are challenging to sanitize and keep sanitized following use. This decision is similar to those made by other Iowa communities and school districts and is supported fully by Black Hawk County Health Department officials.

“We want people to understand that the outdoors and our parks are still open but, for their own safety and the safety of the children, we are asking the public to stay off the equipment in order to help limit the spread of the virus,” said Huting. “We need parents and guardians to help children and teens understand and follow this temporary closure.”