Waterloo playground equipment temporarily closing

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo and Waterloo Community Schools are closing their playground areas and play structures to the public as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City parks will remain open but the playground areas within the parks and schools are closed effective immediately. District playgrounds include those at school properties in Evansdale and Elk Run Heights as well as Waterloo.
Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the playgrounds and equipment they contain are challenging to sanitize and keep sanitized following use. This decision is similar to those made by other Iowa communities and school districts and is supported fully by Black Hawk County Health Department officials.
“We want people to understand that the outdoors and our parks are still open but, for their own safety and the safety of the children, we are asking the public to stay off the equipment in order to help limit the spread of the virus,” said Huting. “We need parents and guardians to help children and teens understand and follow this temporary closure.”
Huting said the number of areas/structures make it impractical to create physical barriers to prevent use but the order will be communicated through social media and the Leisure Services Website. The closures will remain in place until further notice.
Waterloo parks are open for the 2020 season but public restrooms and water fountains will remain turned off and closed until further notice. Residents are welcome to visit parks but should practice physical/social distancing of at least six feet, as instructed by the Centers for Disease Control and wash their hands as soon as possible after use.
PHOTOS: Cedar Valley residents on 'American Ninja Warrior'
PHOTOS: Cedar Valley residents on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Cedar Falls resident and Ninja U gym owner Scott Behrends, 39, along with Hudson native and UNI student Jackson Twait, 21, both got onto the 2019 season of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
Behrends and Twait both got separate calls to separate cities -- Behrends in Tacoma, Washington, and Twait in Cincinnati -- and both taped their episodes in May.
In late June and early July, when the episodes aired, the Cedar Valley learned both contestants hit the buzzer, moving on to their respective City Final (which both have already taped). Both of those episodes are expected to air sometime in August 2019.
Here's a photo gallery of the pair as they trained and appeared on the show so far.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.