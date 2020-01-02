{{featured_button_text}}
090319tn-bob-greenwood5

Bob Greenwood stands next to the pharmacy lab at Greenwood Pharmacy in Waterloo. 

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO — A longtime Waterloo pharmacist and his family have given back to the school that launched his career.

Bob and Cheryl Greenwood have made the largest capital gift in the 114-year history of the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions.

The Jesuit school in Omaha, Neb., and the Greenwoods are keeping the size of the donation under wraps, but it resulted in the university naming the new pharmacy skills lab in the family’s honor.

Bob Greenwood, who has operated pharmacies in Waterloo and the surrounding area for more than four decades, is a 1977 Creighton pharmacy graduate.

“I’ve been quite involved with the college of pharmacy and the university since I graduated,” said Greenwood, who serves on the Creighton board of trustees and is president of the school’s alumni association. “They were awfully good to me.

“Our main motivation was to both give back in appreciation of my education and to invest in the future of pharmacy education and innovation,” he said. “Over the 40 plus years of my pharmacy career I have seen great innovative changes in how pharmacists are trained and utilized as part of the healthcare team.”

Both Creighton and the University of Iowa are heavily involved in educating providers in that interdisciplinary approach to advance the practice of pharmacy.

Greenwood said he was proud of the new skills lab named after his family. The space is needed to train some 210 distance learning students who come to Omaha for two weeks at a time for hands-on lab training.

The Greenwoods’ son Joe used the previous lab while earning a pharmacy degree from Creighton.

Greenwood, a Farley native, moved to Waterloo after graduating from Creighton and opened Union Prescription Center in 1977. He now owns Greenwood Pharmacy and Compounding Center on Kimball Avenue and has either purchased or partnered in the operation of Denver Drug, Evans Crossing Pharmacy in Evansdale, and Reinbeck Pharmacy.

He also served 12 years on the Waterloo City Council, from 2002 through 2013.

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison’s most memorable stories of 2019

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.

Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison

  • 0

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments