CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo natives Reatha Phillips and Gabe Evans will be the opening act and pre-show entertainment for the gospel act Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar Sunday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Also called the Sounds of Zamar, the group performs fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits. They are internationally recognized for their rich harmonies, emotion-filled vocals and complex arrangements of classic gospel hymns.
Opening act Phillips began her music career as a 3-year-old soloist in her home church and acted in UNI musicals as a child. She also has performed at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Evans, who will provide pre-show entertainment in the GBPAC lobby, is a church worship leader in Dubuque, has sung supporting vocals and has opened for a variety of gospel stars.
Pre-show entertainment begins at 2 p.m. Phillips will open for the headliner, Sounds of Zamar, at 3 p.m. on stage in the Great Hall.
Tickets start at $19 and are available at www.gbpac.com, by phone at (877) 549-7469 and at all UNItix box office locations.
