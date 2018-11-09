WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was struck by a SUV in a Wednesday night accident has died, according to police.
Roderick Earl Ward Sr., 52, died Thursday night at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he was flown following the collision. He had suffered severe head injuries.
Due to the location of the injuries and damage on the vehicle, police said it wasn’t known if Ward had been sitting or kneeling in the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the accident report. The report also indicates the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol.
A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north in the 600 block of West Ninth Street around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday when it struck Ward, who was in the roadway, the report states. The driver told police he heard a thump while driving when he heard a thump and stopped to see what he hit, according to police.
No citations were issued, and police said it doesn’t appear the driver was at fault.
