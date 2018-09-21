WATERLOO
The Rev. Homero Cardozo Vargas is paying it forward — to a bishop who befriended him and to the Cedar Valley’s Latino community.
A native of Peru, he is the new pastor at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, having begun his ministry here a few months ago.
But he’s no stranger to the Cedar Valley. In 2015 he studied English at the University of Northern Iowa. Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels offered him lodging at the rectory of Blessed Sacrament Church, where the Rev. Tom McDermott is pastor.
Father Vargas finished his studies on a master’s degree in communications in Spain. But he kept in touch with Archbishop Jackels, and when he expressed a need for a Latino, Spanish-speaking priest, Vargas answered the call. He came to Queen of Peace, with a congregation nearly 40 percent Latino.
“When I was finishing my master’s degree in Spain, I talked to the bishop about if he wanted me to come here,” Vargas, 37, said. “I knew how much he needed to tend to the Spanish community here in Waterloo, and in Marshalltown and New Hampton. He told me, ‘I need someone very much to help me as pastor of Queen of Peace. Of course, I accepted. I knew how much they needed me here.”
He needed a different visa to re-enter the country — from a student visa to an “R” religious worker visa — first at St. Mary’s in Marshalltown, to fill in for a priest doing doctoral work, and then to Queen of Peace. He would stay again initially at Blessed Sacrament before going to Marshalltown. Immigration officials contacted Father McDermott to vouch for his re-entry, but McDermott was focused on his own parish business that day and not necessarily on Father Vargas.
“I came back from some appointment on a Friday afternoon I believe to find a phone message from an Agent Smith,” of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I returned the call suspicious about what scam this might be, and which of my nephews might be supposedly calling from a jail in Mexico.” The agent asked McDermott a couple of times if he was expecting an international visitor. He was wary.
“I was really concentrating on where this conversation was going to turn to asking for money,” McDermott said. “’No one from south of the border?’ he asked a third time. All of this on speaker phone in the room where they were waiting with Fr. Homero ... and that is when the light went on and I said ‘Oh yes! Fr. Homero Cardozo Vargas who is returning from Peru.’
“The agent asked what had changed my mind,” Father McDermott said. “I said honestly I was focused on how this might be a scam of some sort. And he laughed and said, ‘Well you can’t be too careful.’ I thanked him for anticipating Fr. Homero’s honesty enough to give me three chances to think beyond my initial reaction. Fr. Homero said he breathed a huge sigh of relief and happily got on the plane, grateful not to have been sent back to Peru.”
“This experience is very helpful for me,” said Vargas, who also has experience as an educator and in education administration in Peru. There is a reverence, he said, for how “Anglo,” or native English-speaking, members of his congregation practice their faith. “They received a very good formation of how to confess their sins, how to celebrate Mass. The silence when I consecrate the bread and the chalice is so deep, it helped me very much to live deeply the celebration.” In dealing with Latino congregations, he said, typically, he’s used to more effusive confessions and activity during Mass, with a large number of families with young children.
By the same token, he said, “It’s a blessing for them to have a priest who speaks Spanish. When they want to confess, for example, they feel so comfortable telling me their stories. When they come to ask for help as couples, it’s very good for them. They trust me.”
He aspires to bridge cultural differences in his ministry. “We are working on that,” he said. “I tried to realize what was the purpose of God bringing me to this parish,” something he’s shared with his parish council. The parish mission statement aspires “to work together, to make one holy community, to share more things, to have more activities to know each other better. We speak different languages, but we think the language cannot be an obstacle.
“I try to understand why I am here,” he said. “Maybe because I am not Mexican, I am not American. So I can be in the center to unite both groups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.