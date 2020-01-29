Waterloo paramedics, firefighters help deliver 3 babies in one day

WATERLOO – Waterloo paramedics and firefighters played a role in bringing three bundles of joy into the world on Monday.

The crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue delivered babies in a bathroom and a hallway and took a pregnant woman having contractions to the hospital.

“That’s pretty amazing --- three babies in one day,” said Battalion Chief Mike Moore, who was the fire department’s shift commander for the day.

Medics based at the downtown station were called to a home at about 6:30 a.m. Monday for a woman in labor. The baby wasn’t going to wait for a ride to the hospital, and the child was delivered in the bathroom, Moore said. He said the medics cut the cord, and the woman and baby were taken to the hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Paramedics were Kyle Zahn and Elliott Moeller.

In addition to the ambulance, the department dispatched a fire truck for additional help, which is standard for calls with impending births, Moore said.

Paramedics also helped with a delivery when they were called to an apartment building around 11:30 p.m. The mother had been walking to the car for a ride to the hospital when the she started to give birth.