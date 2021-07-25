Waterloo officials prepare for RAGBRAI riders Wednesday

WATERLOO — Lt. Aaron McClelland knows not everyone is thrilled about the prospect of road closures and potential delays when tens of thousands of cyclists descend on Waterloo for RAGBRAI on Wednesday into Thursday.
His advice? Be patient, be alert and know that in 24 hours, the city’s economy will have made millions and the riders will have moved on to the next town.
“I think the goal for everyone in Waterloo ... is to make sure they have a good experience here, and that everyone is safe,” McClelland said. “For (the Waterloo Police Department), it’s just to make sure they have a good experience and everyone looks the same when they leave as when they showed up.”
McClelland, who is coordinating the police department’s response to RAGBRAI as well as early August’s Iowa Irish Fest, sees some parallels between the two events: A whole lot of people filling up downtown Waterloo for a brief period of time, ready to party.
The differences? Several road closures to accommodate the cyclists’ route, starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday on the north side into downtown, and again Thursday morning going east toward Evansdale on Lafayette Street.
Adjacent residents and businesses have been notified, but others who use those routes will find them either fully or partially barricaded for a time, or staffed by police directing traffic.
Cyclists are likely to be riding throughout the city in order to access other businesses or head to the places where they’re staying for the night.
“The frustration is going to be there for some people, and I totally understand that,” McClelland said. “But it does have a positive effect on our economy and our businesses, especially our small businesses, and I think everybody can agree that it’s a good thing for our city for one day.”
That’s the message Jessica Rucker, Main Street executive director, wants to impart as well, saying she is “thrilled” RAGBRAI riders are staying in Waterloo overnight after the cross-state ride was canceled in 2020.
“Next week is our time to shine and showcase all we have to offer,” she said, noting downtown businesses will especially benefit from the influx of riders, as that is the center of the festivities and live music. “With many of the visitors not being from Iowa, we are taking this opportunity to demonstrate our hospitality, culture, arts and more, with the hope it will leave people wanting to come back and visit again.”
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart echoed that message.
“Waterloo is ready to show off our city to our 20,000 RAGBRAI guests,” Hart said. “A positive Waterloo experience not only brings dollars into our economy on the day of the event, it will have a ripple effect as these individuals consider coming back for an extended stay, making career moves, or doing business here. I am proud of the work we have done and excited for others to share it.”
Besides the police department, several other city departments will provide support to RAGBRAI. Leisure Services is coordinating logistics for camping, drinking water, shower services and electrical hookups; Young Arena will host an Olympics watch party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and the Cedar Valley Sportsplex is hosting some overnight lodging, entertainment, a shower service and lap swimming.
Waterloo Fire Rescue will be “providing roving medical coverage” in addition to normal operational staffing throughout the event footprint, including in the campgrounds, and work with MercyOne to provide two first-aid stations. Public Works will provide signage and barricades for street closures, help with traffic control, sweep streets and collect trash, and install a temporary bike ramp on Park Avenue.
The Waterloo Public Library will provide a meeting space as the downtown medical center, staffed by MercyOne employees until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Water Works is providing water for filling stations and shower facilities, while the Engineering Department will work to have the University Avenue recreational trail open by Wednesday to allow riders access to Central Middle School from downtown.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department has been coordinating with area law enforcement for several months to assist with RAGBRAI, said Sheriff Tony Thompson. He said they’ll be helping at main intersections along the route, have emergency response units, patrol downtown and the campgrounds in Waterloo and have deputies on motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and the water safety patrol boat and on foot.
“As law enforcement, this is a challenging event for us,” Thompson said. “Each time we’ve hosted the ride through Black Hawk County, we’ve had crashes and injuries. I’d love to have this year’s event be injury-free.”
WPD will have 15 officers and five reserve officers stationed downtown until midnight, on gators, four-wheelers, motorcycles and Segways.
“I think the biggest thing for the public is to have some understanding, be patient and put a positive spin on what this does for our community for 24 hours,” McClelland said.