Waterloo officials prepare for RAGBRAI riders Wednesday

Cyclists are likely to be riding throughout the city in order to access other businesses or head to the places where they’re staying for the night.

“The frustration is going to be there for some people, and I totally understand that,” McClelland said. “But it does have a positive effect on our economy and our businesses, especially our small businesses, and I think everybody can agree that it’s a good thing for our city for one day.”

That’s the message Jessica Rucker, Main Street executive director, wants to impart as well, saying she is “thrilled” RAGBRAI riders are staying in Waterloo overnight after the cross-state ride was canceled in 2020.

“Next week is our time to shine and showcase all we have to offer,” she said, noting downtown businesses will especially benefit from the influx of riders, as that is the center of the festivities and live music. “With many of the visitors not being from Iowa, we are taking this opportunity to demonstrate our hospitality, culture, arts and more, with the hope it will leave people wanting to come back and visit again.”

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart echoed that message.