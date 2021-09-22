Waterloo nurse regains license after suspension, four OWIs and criminal convictions

The board has charged Erin Shaw of Ankeny with violating the terms of a contract with the Iowa Nurse Assistance Program. Under the terms of that contract, Shaw agreed to abstain from drug and alcohol use. According to the board, Shaw has not complied with the terms of the contract. In July 1998, Shaw’s Iowa nursing license expired, but she continued to work at residential care facility until January 2000, when she was terminated. According to the board, Shaw was aware at the time that she had been practicing without a license for a year and a half. In February 2000, the board agreed to reactivate her license.

The board has charged Kari Riordan of Mason City with failing to comply with board orders. Earlier this year, Riordan agreed to have her license placed on probation and agreed to refrain from using alcohol. Over the next five months, Riordan allegedly tested positive for alcohol use and failed to submit to chemical screenings on at least 12 occasions. The probation stemmed from 2020 allegations by the board that in 2018 law enforcement had found Riordan to be in possession of methamphetamine, and that in 2019 police had found marijuana in her home.

The board has charged Vicki Stork of West Des Moines with failing to comply with board orders. In January, the board accused Stork of excessive use of alcohol that could impair her ability to practice nursing. In April, her license was placed on probation. In May, she allegedly tested positive for alcohol use and in June, she allegedly failed to submit to a required blood test. On five occasions, she allegedly failed to complete the required check-ins as apart of a chemical-screening program. Board records indicate Stork has been employed at an Iowa hospital – the board doesn’t identify the hospital – since 2008, and that she was convicted of drunken driving in March 2007, July 2011 and June 2020. In 2017, she allegedly told the board she had never been convicted of a criminal offense.

The board is requiring Winona Powell of Des Moines to submit to 30 hours of continuing education. According to the board, Powell was working in the behavioral health unit of an unspecified hospital on Oct. 16, 2020, when she physically struck a patient in the face with her open palm. The patient was aggressive and had struck one of Powell’s co-workers. Court records indicate Powell was not criminally charged in the case.

The board has reinstated the license of Dawn Jarnat of Des Moines, who had agreed to surrender her license in 2011 as a result of disciplinary action by the board. As part of the reinstatement agreement with the board, Jarnat must first submit to drug testing and take 80 hours of nursing “refresher” instruction. In 2006, Jarnat was convicted of drunken driving, but subsequently informed the Board of Nursing that she has never been convicted of such an offense. In 2010, while licensed to practice in California, she was accused by licensing authorities of having twice been convicted of drunken driving in that state, first in 2003, and then in 2010. When Jarnat applied for reinstatement of her Iowa license in late 2010, she allegedly failed to report the California convictions to the Iowa Board of Nursing.

Lorrie Renee Griffith has agreed to voluntarily surrender her license “as an alternative to voluntary compliance” with a previous board order. In 2013, Griffith pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. In 2018, the board reactivated Griffith’s license pursuant to a formal agreement requiring her to refrain from the use of illicit drugs.