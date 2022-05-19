Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet May 24

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday, May 24 at the Elks Lodge for their noon luncheon. The program will be Christine Kemp, executive assistant at People's Community Clinic.
The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are celebrating 100+ years of service to the Waterloo community. Service-minded individuals may attend. To RSVP, call Larry Cain at 319-231-9871.
Photos: Peace Officer Memorial Service 2022
051722jr-officer-memorial-7
051722jr-officer-memorial-8
051722jr-officer-memorial-5
051722jr-officer-memorial-6
051722jr-officer-memorial-4
051722jr-officer-memorial-3
051722jr-officer-memorial-1
051722jr-officer-memorial-2
