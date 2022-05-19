 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet May 24

  • 0
waterloo kiwanis .jpg

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday, May 24 at the Elks Lodge for their noon luncheon. The program will be Christine Kemp, executive assistant at People's Community Clinic.

The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are celebrating 100+ years of service to the Waterloo community. Service-minded individuals may attend. To RSVP, call Larry Cain at 319-231-9871.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden open to discuss concerns with Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News