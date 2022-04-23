 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet for luncheon, program Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday, April 26, at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon. Nonie Fairchild will be presenting on the Homicide/Other Violent Crimes Program in Waterloo.  HOVC is a nonprofit providing services to victims and families who have been affected by a violent crime.  Their service area is in Black Hawk and six other counties. 

The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are celebrating 100+ years of service to the Waterloo Community .

Service-minded individuals may attend meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

