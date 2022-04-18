Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet for luncheon, program April 19

WATERLOO --The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon. Whitney Jensen, Winnebago Council development director, will provide updates on Scouting camps.

The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are celebrating 100+ years of service to the Waterloo Community .

Service-minded individuals may attend meetings. Call Larry Cain at 319-231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

