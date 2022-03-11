Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet for lunch Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will be meeting Tuesday, March 15, at the Elks Lodge for a noon Luncheon. Lance Lillibridge will present on the Iowa Corn Growers.
Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join our Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.
2022 spring garden winning flowers & veggies
Begonia-viking-Explorer-Rose-on-Green_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Tomato-Purple-Zebra-Logo.png
Tomato-Sunset-Torch-logo.png
Tomato-Pink-Delicious-logo.png
Eggplant-Icicle_Logo.png
Lettuce-Bauer_Logo.png
Pepper-Dragonfly-Logo.png
Pepper-Buffy_Logo.png
Petunia-Bees-Knees-_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Sunflower-Concert-Bell-Logo.png
Watermelon-Century-Star-F1_logo.png
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.