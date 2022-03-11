 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Noon Kiwanis to meet for lunch Tuesday

waterloo kiwanis logo.jpg

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will be meeting Tuesday, March 15, at the Elks Lodge for a noon Luncheon.  Lance Lillibridge will present on the Iowa Corn Growers.   

Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join our Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

