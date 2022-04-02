 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at noon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a luncheon. Erin Tink, executive director of the Waterloo Community Foundation, will speak on foundation activities.

Service minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join our Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

